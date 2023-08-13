Iraqi Premier, US Ambassador address improving economic cooperation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani on Sunday received United States Ambassador to Iraq Alina L. Romanowski in Baghdad, according to a statement from the Iraqi News Agency.

At the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening bilateral ties and improving cooperation in economic development.

The Iraqi PM reiterated that his country is committed to pursuing its reform programs at a variety of levels and forging productive partnerships with friendly nations.

Al-Sudani also stressed the importance of continuing dialogue between Iraq and the United States following the defeat of ISIS.

Furthermore, the US Ambassador expressed her interest in continuing cooperation with Iraq and developing common interests.

Romanowski also expressed her country's readiness to continue constructive dialogue with Iraq after the last round of strategic dialogue between the two countries in Washington.

On July 19, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) announced that the US Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York listed 14 Iraqi private banks among the banks banned from dealing with US dollars due to suspicions of money laundering and the funneling of US dollars to Iran.

After the WSJ report was published, dozens of infuriated Iraqis protested in front of the Central Bank of Iraq in Baghdad.

Moreover, on July 27, the US State Department confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that it had not sanctioned any Iraqi banks, but that since July 19, the US Treasury Department had banned 14 Iraqi banks from foreign currency trading.

On July 26, Iraqi banks called for official action to stem a sharp increase in the dollar exchange rate.

