KRG appoints new representative in Spain

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) appointed a new KRG representative to Spain on Tuesday.

“Today, formally, Mr. Darawan Haji Hamid has been appointed as the new #KRG Representative in Spain @KRG_Spain,” the head of the KRG Department of Foreign Relations (DFR) Safeen Dizayee posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.



“I expressed DFR's support and have no doubt that his efforts will contribute to strengthen our relations with Spain,” Dizayee posted on X.

In July, Dizayee told Kurdistan 24 that the KRG is planning to restructure expressed ambitions to open up new representations abroad, where it currently has 14 diplomatic missions.

Also in July, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani appointed Treefa Aziz as the new KRG envoy to the US, replacing Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman who had served in the role for eight years.

Formed in 2006, the objective of the DFR is to advance the concerns of the Kurdistan Region on the global stage.

As per the DFR, there are a total of forty-two diplomatic missions and international entities functioning within the Kurdistan Region. These include nations like the US, the UK, the EU, as well as various African countries.