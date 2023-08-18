KDP President visits Akre District

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Friday visited the Akre District to listen to resident demands.

At the meeting, KDP President Barzani stressed the importance of providing more services in different sectors to the citizens of the region.

He also emphasized the importance of developing agriculture and making it a major source of income.

The residents of Akre praised the Ninth Cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government for serving their district, facilitating farmers, and paying special attention to the agriculture and tourism sectors.

However, they also demanded more services in different sectors.

Moreover, Kurdistan 24 has learned that President Masoud Barzani will visit several other regions in the Bahdinan region.

The Kurdish town of Akre, located in the southeast province of Duhok, is known for its picturesque setting between three mountains. It also has historic houses built on top of each other, creating a striking scenery.

Akre was part of the province of Nineveh until the Kurdish uprising of March 1991. It officially became part of the Duhok Province under the Kurdistan Region.

Akre has a rich history, dating back to ancient times. Historically, the town has been inhabited by Muslims, Jews, and Christians. That diversity remains even to this day.

The town is known for the Sile and Sipa waterfalls. Other attractions include the Shrine of Abdul Aziz al-Jilani, the Church of Mary, Zarka Spring, Gundik Cave, Girbish Springs, Zanta Valley, and the Temple of Zoroaster.

Today, Akre is a vibrant city with a thriving local culture with restaurants serving traditional Kurdish food, local ice cream, and iconic mountains.

Akre is also a popular destination for Newroz celebrations, with more than 100,000 people participating in the holiday in 2023.