Sulaimani records 10 cases of Cholera

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province has recorded 10 cases of Cholera after scores of patients were hospitalized for diarrhea and vomiting, a health official told Kurdistan 24.

The cases have been confirmed twice, including at a public laboratory in Baghdad, Dr Herish Sayid Salim, the deputy director general of Sulaimani health department, confirmed to Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

Dr. Salim did not elaborate further on the number of those who have been hospitalized for the infections.

Last year, Sulaimani declared a health emergency after it had recorded 50 cases of cholera across the province.

The local authorities began cracking down on the sale of unsafe drinking water and vegetable fields that are irrigated by wastewater.

The disease can be fatal within hours if a patient is not treated. Cholera deaths are caused by severe diarrhea that can lead to dehydration and organ failure.

The Kurdistan Region health authorities previously announced cholera cases in their provinces. A number of measures have been taken to contain the disease, such as banning the serving of vegetables at restaurants and destroying fields that grow them using wastewater.

Caused by Vibrio cholerae, cholera infects humans through contaminated water and food.

Adequate sanitation and safe drinking water are durable solutions to prevent outbreaks in the future.