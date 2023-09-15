Politics

PM Barzani discusses Erbil-Baghdad disputes with PMF head

“The head of the Hashd al-Shaabi expressed his support for endeavours that aim to resolve these issues."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
PM Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) met with PMF head Falih Al-Fayyadh, Sept 14, 2023 (Photo: PM office)
PM Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) met with PMF head Falih Al-Fayyadh, Sept 14, 2023 (Photo: PM office)
Kurdistan PM Barzani Krg Baghdad-Erbil Hashd al-Shaabi Falih Al-Fayyadh PMF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) met with Falih Al-Fayyadh, the head of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).

The meeting focused on the need to address outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, according to a readout of the PM office.

“The head of the Hashd al-Shaabi expressed his support for endeavours that aim to resolve these issues, with a particular emphasis on upholding the rights and financial entitlements of the Kurdistan Region's populace.

PM Barzani led a high-level KRG delegation to solve disputes over the budget between Baghdad and Erbil.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive