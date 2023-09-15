PM Barzani discusses Erbil-Baghdad disputes with PMF head

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) met with Falih Al-Fayyadh, the head of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).

The meeting focused on the need to address outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, according to a readout of the PM office.

“The head of the Hashd al-Shaabi expressed his support for endeavours that aim to resolve these issues, with a particular emphasis on upholding the rights and financial entitlements of the Kurdistan Region's populace.

PM Barzani led a high-level KRG delegation to solve disputes over the budget between Baghdad and Erbil.