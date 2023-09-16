Two civilians killed by explosion in Afrin

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – Two civilians were killed and five injured by an explosion inside an apartment near the Ma’arata Square in the center of Afrin city, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The explosion occurred for reasons that remain unknown.

Additionally, a member of the Ahrar al-Sham faction was injured.

In March 2018, Turkey and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) took control of Afrin as part of Operation Olive Branch.

Since then, Afrin has been plagued by insecurity, such as explosions and infighting between rival Turkish-backed factions.

Also on Sept. 12, a bomb explosion in Afrin allegedly killed Afrin Local Council member Abu Ammar, and injured two others.