Four killed in Turkish drone strike near Qamishlo

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Four combatants including a commander were killed and one was seriously injured in an attack by a Turkish drone strike in the countryside of Qamishlo, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The strike targeted a military vehicle of the Internal Security Forces also known as Asayish near Qamishlo.

Turkey has stepped up drone strikes in recent months in an effort to clamp down on the activities of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Also on Friday two women fighters of a military council linked to the SDF were killed in a Turkish drone strike near Manbij.

According to the most recent data update from SOHR, Turkey has executed 49 drone strikes since the beginning of 2023.

These strikes have resulted in a total of 62 casualties, as well as in injuries to 53 others.