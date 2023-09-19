Politics

US condemns Arbat airfield drone strike

United States flag. (Photo: Gene J. Puskar/ AP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Alina L. Romanowski, the US ambassador to Iraq, on Tuesday condemned Monday’s drone strike on Arbat airfield in Sulaimani province.

“We condemn the attack at Arbat airport in Sulaymaniyah Governorate. We reaffirm our support for respect of Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity—both are essential to Iraq’s stability and security,” Romanowski said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

She also expressed her condolences to the victims of the drone strike.

On Monday, two unidentified drones struck Arbat airfield at about 4:00 p.m, killing seven people and injuring four others.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also condemned the attack.

