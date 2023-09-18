Unidentified drones strike Arbat airport, killing seven members of PUK-affiliated forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two unidentified drones on Monday after 4:00 p.m. struck Arbat airfield in Sulaimani province, killing seven people and injuring four others, according to Kurdistan 24 reporter Hawzhin Jamal.

The casualties are of members from military forces affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s (PUK).

“A large crowd surrounds the airport, and many security forces and medical teams have gathered there," the reporter revealed.

Additionally, Jamal explained that the airfield was previously used for agricultural purposes, but that it was renovated a few months ago and is now used for training PUK forces.

He added that the security forces are not allowing journalists to approach the scene of the explosion to examine the incident.

‎Daban Mohammed, director of Arbat subdistrict, told reporters that security forces, police and firemen immediately arrived at the scene.

In August, Turkish drones struck two vehicles in Sulaimani province, killing three individuals and injuring two others in two different incidents.

#BREAKING: A massive explosion occurred in Arbat, Sulaimani, with several casualties reported, according to a Kurdistan 24 reporter. pic.twitter.com/Mp86bpaMfJ — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) September 18, 2023

Update 6:55 p.m., casualties increased from six to seven killed, DMA