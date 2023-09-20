We are aware of the difficult and challenging history of the Kurds: UN Secretary-General spox

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesperson for the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, on Wednesday spoke with Kurdistan 24’s Washington-based correspondent Issa Chomani on the sidelines of the General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Dujarric touched upon the Kurdish cause in the world and within the UN.

“I think we [are] all very well aware of the very difficult and challenging history of the Kurdish people,” he said and noted, “We know that Kurdish people are spread out within a number of countries.”

The spokesperson also stressed that what’s key for them is to ensure that the voices of the Kurdish people are heard, respected, and allowed to thrive.

“And that in a sense their voices and their feelings are also represented here through these national governments,” Dujarric added.

Furthermore, he stated that they are "obviously" engaged with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The United Nations General Assembly, held from Sep. 19 until Sept. 26, focuses on issues such as climate change, poverty, conflict, and inequality. It will also provide an opportunity to discuss global cooperation and the pathways forward for the UN.