KRG President receives a US Senate delegation

ERBIL Kurdistan24 - Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani held a meeting with a delegation from the US Senate on Saturday May 4.

The delegation included Senator Joni Ernst and Senator Ted Budd, along with their associates, discussed the ongoing development of US relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

During the meeting, topics such as the issues between Erbil and Baghdad, as well as the overall situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, were also addressed.

The US delegation reaffirmed the United States' unwavering support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the importance of the US-Kurdistan Region relationship as an ally.

They commended the pivotal role played by the Peshmerga forces in defeating ISIS and maintaining peace and stability in Iraq.

President Nechirvan Barzani expressed gratitude to the US Senate and Congress for their continued support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

He underscored the mutual desire of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to strengthen cooperation and enhance relations with the United States, highlighting the importance of maintaining an open dialogue.

The meeting was attended by the US Ambassador to Iraq and the US Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, further underscoring the significance of the discussions held between the Kurdistan Regional Government President and the Senate delegation.