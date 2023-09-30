PM Barzani visits Hamdaniya fire victims at Erbil Emergency Hospital

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday visited the victims of the Hamdaniya wedding hall fire at Erbil Emergency Hospital.

The Prime Minister wished the injured a speedy recovery and reaffirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) support in providing medical supplies and treatment.

“We will do everything we can to help treat you,” the Premier told the patients.

Moreover, Barzani thanked the hospital health workers.

According to Kurdistan24 reporter Ammar Najmaddin, the Premier visited all the wounded and stressed to the hospital’s staff that they should be provided with all necessary health services.

Prime Minister Barzani also attended a funeral for some of the Hamdaniya victims in Ainkawa district.

The wedding hall fire broke out on Sept. 26 at 11:30 p.m., resulting in more than 100 deaths and leaving 150 injured.

KRG Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani announced on Sept. 27 that the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister had ordered three days of mourning in the Kurdistan Region due to the wedding hall fire in the Hamdaniya district.

Moreover, the Kurdistan Region Security Council in a statement on Sept. 27 announced the arrest of Sameer Sulaiman Krumi Rafo Asu, the owner of the wedding hall.