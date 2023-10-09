Ongoing Turkish airstrikes targeting cities in Northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) on Monday reported renewed Turkish airstrikes on oil and civilian infrastructure and Kurdish security forces in northeast Syria.

Turkish fighter jets are said to have targeted an Asayish post near Derik, as well as oil facilities near Tirbespi (Qahtaniyah) and Derik.

Local journalists have also reported an increase in casualties at the hospital in Derik, with calls for urgent blood donations.

Moreover, Turkish artillery also targeted various locations in northeast Syria, including in Ain Issa, northern Aleppo, and near Tal Tamr. There were also reports of Turkish attacks in Tal Rifaat in northern Aleppo.

According to SOHR, Turkey has launched a total of 70 strikes since October 5, with 40 of these strikes hitting civilian infrastructure, including factories, hospitals, and oil facilities.

The Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) reported on Saturday that 15 individuals, including eight civilians, have been killed in Turkish drone strikes since Thursday.

Additionally, on Saturday, a woman lost her life in a suspected Turkish artillery strike.