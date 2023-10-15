PM Barzani authorizes fully-funded scholarships to students in disputed territories

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the recommendation of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Sunday offered fully-funded scholarships for students in the “disputed territories” outside the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) areas who want to study for the academic year 2023-2024.

A commonly used term among the Region's authorities, the “disputed territories” usually refers to Makhmour, Nineveh, and Kirkuk, which are claimed by both the KRG and the Iraqi federal government as their own provinces.

The higher education ministry has issued the fifth amendment to Directive No. 11 of 2023 on studying for a high school diploma, master's degree, and PhD in public universities in the Kurdistan Region, offering financial grants free of charge to students.

Applicants are permitted to begin their academic studies directly with other admitted students if the school’s specific department can admit teachers and professors per the guidelines. Otherwise, their studies will be postponed until the following academic year, but their right to admission will remain protected.

A total of 15,728 applicants took the scientific proficiency test when the higher education ministry offered scholarships at 14 public universities for the academic year 2023-2024.

Earlier, Zhala Saeed, Director General of Research and Development at the higher education ministry, indicated that 7,614 seats were dedicated to higher education.

