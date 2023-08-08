48 universities and institutes exist in Kurdistan Region: KRG official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Tuesday published a list of 48 universities and institutes in the Kurdistan Region.

Of these universities and institutes, 18 are public and 30 are private.

Abbas Dizayee, the spokesperson for the ministry, told Kurdistan 24 that the purpose of publishing the names of private universities and institutes was to reveal to the public the list of schools that have official licenses from the ministry.

The spokesperson stated that except for these 30 private universities and institutes, no other universities and institutes are accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Dizayee also revealed that there are several private universities and institutes in Kurdish areas outside the KRG that don’t have an official license from the ministry.

Meanwhile, Dizayee noted that the ministry, in the light of the law on private universities approved by the Kurdistan Region Parliament, has given permission to prospective organizations to open private colleges.

List of private universities and institutes officially licensed by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research:

Private universities in Erbil:

Tishk International University – Erbil

Cihan University – Erbil

Lebanese French University

Knowledge University

Bayan University

International University of Erbil

Catholic University in Erbil

Qala University College

Private universities in Sulaimani:

American University of Iraq-Sulaimani

Komar University of Science and Technology

University of Human Development

Cihan University – Sulaimani

Tishk International University – Sulaimani

Qaiwan International University

University College of Goizha

Private universities in Duhok:

Cihan University – Duhok

Nawroz University

Private Institutes in Erbil:

Rwandz Private Technical Institute

Noble Technical Institute

Paitaxt Technical Private Institute

Aynda Private Technical Institute

Haibat Sultan Technical Institute

Gasha Technical Institute

Private Institutes in Sulaimani:

Kurdistan Technical Institute

Kalar private technical institute

National Institute of Technology

Private Institutes in Duhok:

Duhok Technical Institute

Ararat Technical Institute

Rwandz Private Technical Institute – Zakho