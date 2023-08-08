48 universities and institutes exist in Kurdistan Region: KRG official
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Tuesday published a list of 48 universities and institutes in the Kurdistan Region.
Of these universities and institutes, 18 are public and 30 are private.
Abbas Dizayee, the spokesperson for the ministry, told Kurdistan 24 that the purpose of publishing the names of private universities and institutes was to reveal to the public the list of schools that have official licenses from the ministry.
The spokesperson stated that except for these 30 private universities and institutes, no other universities and institutes are accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.
Dizayee also revealed that there are several private universities and institutes in Kurdish areas outside the KRG that don’t have an official license from the ministry.
Meanwhile, Dizayee noted that the ministry, in the light of the law on private universities approved by the Kurdistan Region Parliament, has given permission to prospective organizations to open private colleges.
List of private universities and institutes officially licensed by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research:
Private universities in Erbil:
Tishk International University – Erbil
Cihan University – Erbil
Lebanese French University
Knowledge University
Bayan University
International University of Erbil
Catholic University in Erbil
Qala University College
Private universities in Sulaimani:
American University of Iraq-Sulaimani
Komar University of Science and Technology
University of Human Development
Cihan University – Sulaimani
Tishk International University – Sulaimani
Qaiwan International University
University College of Goizha
Private universities in Duhok:
Cihan University – Duhok
Nawroz University
Private Institutes in Erbil:
Rwandz Private Technical Institute
Noble Technical Institute
Paitaxt Technical Private Institute
Aynda Private Technical Institute
Haibat Sultan Technical Institute
Gasha Technical Institute
Private Institutes in Sulaimani:
Kurdistan Technical Institute
Kalar private technical institute
National Institute of Technology
Private Institutes in Duhok:
Duhok Technical Institute
Ararat Technical Institute
Rwandz Private Technical Institute – Zakho