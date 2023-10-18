PM Barzani, Belgian Ambassador address Erbil-Baghdad disputes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday in Erbil received Serge Dickschen, the new ambassador of Belgium to Jordan and Iraq according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The Prime Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his new position.

In addition to discussing the latest developments in Iraq and the region as a whole, the meeting also discussed the importance of resolving disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, as well as the development of trade relations between Belgium and the Kurdistan Region.

Both sides also addressed the need to implement the Sinjar Agreement and return of Yazidi refugees to their homes.

Previously in March, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told Kurdistan 24’s Barzan Hassan during the EU summit in Brussels that the Belgian government is pleased with the cooperation between Belgium and the Kurdish authorities in Iraq.

Read More: Belgium pleased with its relations with Kurdistan Region: Belgian PM

Furthermore, in January, Prime Minister Barzani met with Belgian royal family heads King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he discussed his cabinet’s plans to “export Kurdish produce to European markets.”

Read More: PM Barzani discusses exporting Kurdish produce with Belgian Royals