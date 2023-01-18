Politics

PM Barzani discusses exporting Kurdish produce with Belgian Royals 

The Kurdish premier discussed political developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (first from left) standing alongside Queen Mathilde of Belgium during an event titled "Repowering Europe's Industry" in Davos, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (first from left) standing alongside Queen Mathilde of Belgium during an event titled "Repowering Europe's Industry" in Davos, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Krg World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos Wef23 Davos 2023 Belgium

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday discussed exporting Kurdish produce to European markets with Belgian Royals in Davos, Switzerland, according to a statement.

Barzani met with Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde during an event titled “Repowering Europe's Industry,” which was hosted by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum 2023. 

The Kurdish premier discussed political developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) ninth cabinet reform program, particularly in developing investment and agriculture—“exporting Kurdish produce to European markets”, according to a statement from the government.

Barzani met with his Belgian counterpart on Tuesday in Davos, where they discussed “Belgium’s expertise in manufacturing and processing, and connections with retailers in the European market.”

In less than nine months, the KRG began exporting its pomegranates to at least four Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He discussed expanding trade relations with senior Gulf-based executives in order to diversify investment in other sectors, including banking and fintech.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) speaking with Queen Mathilde of Belgium during an event titled
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) speaking with Queen Mathilde of Belgium during an event titled "Repowering Europe's Industry" in Davos, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) speaking with King Philippe of Belgium during an event titled
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) speaking with King Philippe of Belgium during an event titled "Repowering Europe's Industry" in Davos, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive