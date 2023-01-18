PM Barzani discusses exporting Kurdish produce with Belgian Royals 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday discussed exporting Kurdish produce to European markets with Belgian Royals in Davos, Switzerland, according to a statement.

Barzani met with Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde during an event titled “Repowering Europe's Industry,” which was hosted by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum 2023.

The Kurdish premier discussed political developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) ninth cabinet reform program, particularly in developing investment and agriculture—“exporting Kurdish produce to European markets”, according to a statement from the government.

Barzani met with his Belgian counterpart on Tuesday in Davos, where they discussed “Belgium’s expertise in manufacturing and processing, and connections with retailers in the European market.”

In less than nine months, the KRG began exporting its pomegranates to at least four Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He discussed expanding trade relations with senior Gulf-based executives in order to diversify investment in other sectors, including banking and fintech.