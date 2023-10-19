Turkish drone strike reported near Kobani: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) on Thursday reported that a Turkish drone bombed a car west of Kobani.

This coincided with a bombardment carried out by Turkish military with heavy artillery on the village of Ahmed Munir near Kobani.

According to the most recent data update from SOHR, Turkey has executed 91 drone strikes since the beginning of 2023.

These strikes have resulted in a total of 87 casualties, as well as in injuries to 80 others.