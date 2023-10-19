Security

Turkish drone strike reported near Kobani: SOHR

This coincided with a bombardment carried out by Turkish military with heavy artillery on the village of Ahmed Munir near Kobani.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A Turkish military drone is on display. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
A Turkish military drone is on display. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) on Thursday reported that a Turkish drone bombed a car west of Kobani.

According to the most recent data update from SOHR, Turkey has executed 91 drone strikes since the beginning of 2023.

These strikes have resulted in a total of 87 casualties, as well as in injuries to 80 others.

