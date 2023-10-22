BCF ready to deliver aid to Gaza

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Barzani Charity Foundation is willing to provide and deliver much-needed humanitarian aid to Gaza, as the Palestinian enclave is continuously being bombarded by the Israeli forces in the fight against Hamas, the charity announced on Sunday.

BCF President Musa Ahmed has recently met with Palestinian Consul General Nazmi Hazouri in Erbil, where he officially expressed the charity’s willingness to provide aid to the besieged Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the organization.

The Palestinian diplomat, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the BCF’s initiative, highlighting the charity’s long-standing support to displaced Palestinians, particularly those who had fled for the Kurdistan Region following the 2014 ISIS offensive, per the press release.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched an intensive bombardment campaign against the Hamas positions inside Gaza, against which it had imposed a total siege, including cutting water, fuel, food, and electricity.

The retaliatory attacks were sparked by Hama’s Oct. 7 surprise offensive against Israel, during which more than 1,300 Israelis, including soldiers and civilians, were killed by the Islamist group, which has run the enclave since 2007.

The US and Egypt have recently agreed to open the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza in order to allow 20 trucks of aid to enter the strip. The lorries on Saturday were allowed to enter.

The BCF is one of the most active humanitarian NGOs in Kurdistan, and it regularly provides substantial amounts of aid to displaced persons and refugees in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and northern Syria. It also has multiple programs which aim to improve the lives of displaced children.

The organization was founded in 2005, shortly after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein. In its own words, it “strives to honor the great legacy of Mulla Mustafa Barzani, the leader of the Kurdish Liberation Movement and influencer of the contemporary Kurdish nation.”