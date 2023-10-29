Documentary screened on Peshmerga role in the liberation of Kobani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A documentary was screened on Saturday in Erbil about the arrival of 150 Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Kobani in Oct. 2014, who assisted Syrian Kurdish fighters in defeating ISIS, marking the ninth anniversary of the heroic effort by the soldiers.

the #documentary #film "We were in Kobanê" was screened in front of senior @KRG_MOPE officials, commanders of #Peshmerga forces, military teams from the coalition, and #officers and peshmerga of our #command, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Peshmerga going to #Kobanê. pic.twitter.com/UZIzGBYaET — 1st Supporting Forces Command (SFC1) (@forces_command) October 28, 2023

The documentary film, entitled "We Were in Kobanê," was organized by the Peshmerga’s 1st Supporting Forces Command (SFC1). Officers and Peshmerga who played a vital role in liberating Kobani from ISIS took part in the event.

Abdulkhaliq Babiri, Deputy Minister of Peshmerga, Lieutenant General Sihad Barzani, Commander of the 1st Support Forces Command, other senior Kurdish military and government officials, and high-ranking officers of the US-led coalition also attended the event.

In the presence of the @KRG_MOPE deputy minister, LT general Sihad barzane the commander of the @forces_command, senior governments, military officials, coalition advisors.The commemoration of going of the 1st, 2nd of the support forces to Kobane was highly appreciated. pic.twitter.com/pZUviWKv7J — Ministry of Peshmerga (@KRG_MOPE) October 28, 2023

“The commemoration of going [sic] of the 1st, 2nd of the support forces to Kobane was highly appreciated,” the Ministry of Peshmerga said in a tweet.

In Sept. 2014, ISIS launched a large-scale attack on Kobani, seizing the Kurdish-majority city from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

In the following month, the Kurdistan Region Parliament approved a plan to send Peshmerga forces through Turkey. As a result, 150 Peshmerga forces were sent to Kobani and provided heavy artillery support to YPG units.

In Jan. 2015, the YPG liberated Kobani and its surrounding villages from ISIS, which is an occassion celebrated annually among Kurds.

On Jan. 26, 2021, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani marked the anniversary of the liberation of Kobani, and said “it is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve through unity and cooperation.”