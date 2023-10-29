Politics

Documentary screened on Peshmerga role in the liberation of Kobani

The event, which featured the documentary film "We Were in Kobanê," was organized by the 1st Supporting Forces Command (SFC1).
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A documentary was shown on Saturday on the role that Peshmerga forces played in the liberation of Kobani (Photo: Nawras Abdullah/Kurdistan 24).
A documentary was shown on Saturday on the role that Peshmerga forces played in the liberation of Kobani (Photo: Nawras Abdullah/Kurdistan 24).
Kurdistan Kobani YPG Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A documentary was screened on Saturday in Erbil about the arrival of 150 Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Kobani in Oct. 2014, who assisted Syrian Kurdish fighters in defeating ISIS, marking the ninth anniversary of the heroic effort by the soldiers.

 

The documentary film, entitled "We Were in Kobanê," was organized by the Peshmerga’s 1st Supporting Forces Command (SFC1). Officers and Peshmerga who played a vital role in liberating Kobani from ISIS took part in the event.

Abdulkhaliq Babiri, Deputy Minister of Peshmerga, Lieutenant General Sihad Barzani, Commander of the 1st Support Forces Command, other senior Kurdish military and government officials, and high-ranking officers of the US-led coalition also attended the event.

“The commemoration of going [sic] of the 1st, 2nd of the support forces to Kobane was highly appreciated,” the Ministry of Peshmerga said in a tweet.

In Sept. 2014, ISIS launched a large-scale attack on Kobani, seizing the Kurdish-majority city from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

In the following month, the Kurdistan Region Parliament approved a plan to send Peshmerga forces through Turkey. As a result, 150 Peshmerga forces were sent to Kobani and provided heavy artillery support to YPG units.

In Jan. 2015, the YPG liberated Kobani and its surrounding villages from ISIS, which is an occassion celebrated annually among Kurds.

Read More: 6 years after Kobani liberation, Kurdistan PM urges 'unity and cooperation' among Kurds

On Jan. 26, 2021, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani marked the anniversary of the liberation of Kobani, and said “it is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve through unity and cooperation.”

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive