SDF-linked force kill six Turkish-backed fighters near Tal Tamr

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that six members of the al-Hamza Division were killed after the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) targeted their outpost near a Turkish base in the countryside of Abu Rasin (Zirgan in Kurdish) in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province.

The SDF-linked Tal Tamr Military Council targeted the outpost near the Turkish base in Bab al-Faraj in northern Syria.

Turkish ground forces in response fired artillery shells on Tel Khatoun, Mala Abbas villages and the vicinity of Tel Ziwan village in Qamishlo countryside in the Hasakah province. No casualties were reported.

Moreover, the SOHR report said that border posts inside Turkish territory fired heavy artillery shells on the vicinity of Girki Shamo village and Tel Jihan village in Al-Qahtaniyah (Tirbespi in Kurdish) countryside, north of Al-Hasakah. Only material damage was reported.

Despite separate ceasefire agreements between the Turkish government and Russia, as well as between the Turkish government and the United States, implemented in October 2019 to halt the fighting between the Turkish army and the SDF, there is still ongoing shelling between Turkish-backed groups and the SDF in Syria.

According to the latest data update from SOHR, the Turkish army has also carried out 92 drone strikes since the beginning of 2023.

These strikes have resulted in 76 deaths, as well as 84 injuries.