Kae Kurd ends stand-up tour in sold-out Apollo Theatre

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The successful British-Kurdish stand-up comedian Kae Kurd on Friday ended his Kurd Immunity tour at a sold out London's Hammersmith live venue Eventim Apollo.

Dream come true

Eventim Apollo acclaimed his performance, writing “one of the UK’s fastest rising comedy stars returns in 2023 with ‘Kurd Immunity’.”

“Smart, sharp, and brilliantly funny, Kae Kurd is a young British-Kurdish stand up making a serious name for himself.”

His content has also been broadcasted on BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Comedy Central and YouTube.

His debut 2021 national tour 'The Spoken Kurd' was also sold out.

This Friday the tour comes to an end in this magnificent venue! The biggest solo show I’ve ever done!



This Friday the tour comes to an end in this magnificent venue! The biggest solo show I've ever done!

Kae Kurd in a post on X also said that the tour was the “biggest solo show I’ve ever done!”

“So proud of you @KaeKurd. Followed you for years, so I’m sad to have missed your performance at the Apollo. But what an achievement! Wishing you many more years of success,” Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, Senior Advisor to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for Foreign Affairs and Climate Change, said in a post on the social media platform X.

Previously, Rahman served as the KRG representative in the UK and U.S.

Karwan Jamal Tahir, the current KRG representative to the UK, also enjoyed his performance, and wrote on X that he is proud “of the excellent talent Kae Kurd.”

Moreover, Dr. Mayre Kaya is a Kurdish GP working in East London, wrote on X, that Kae Kurd’s mother was dressed in Kurdish clothes and greeted him on stage. “There were several proud and heart-warming moments,” she wrote.

Last night British Kurdish comedian @KaeKurd performed his sold out show at Eventim Apollo for thousands of fans. His mum dressed in Kurdish clothes greeted him on stage. There were several proud and heart warming moments.

“I first met Korang in 2012 when he was new to comedy. We were organising a fundraising dinner for the Wan earthquake victims - Turkiye failing Kurds again - he performed for free. He used to mention how little support he had from his community for comedy. A lot has changed since then; he is a popular comedian with proud parents.”

Kae Kurd is the UK's only professional stand-up comedian who comes from a Kurdish background. He began performing in 2011.

In 1988, his family fled to the city of Saqqez in Iranian-Kurdistan, known as Rojhelat among Kurds, when his father suffered mustard gas poisoning in battle.

When his parents heard that the UK was accepting refugees in 1990, they got on a plane with their son and moved there, with his father later receiving life-saving treatment for his lungs.