PM Barzani opens cancer treatment center in Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday opened a Radiation Cancer Treatment Center in Duhok.

He underlined that 70 billion dinars are spent annually in the Kurdistan Region for the treatment of cancer patients. "I call on the Iraqi government to help us provide medicines and medical supplies," he said.

We're committed to helping cancer patients across Kurdistan.



That's why we're investing $12 million into a new radiotherapy center in Duhok. pic.twitter.com/sWSPW5Na3T — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) November 6, 2023

"Today, cancer is a big problem in the world, despite advances in health. Unfortunately every year millions of people die due to different factors,” he said.

He underlined that the purpose of opening the center is to "dear citizens in Duhok province do not need to take their patients abroad or to other cities in Kurdistan.

"There are several cancer hospitals and centers in the Kurdistan Region, which thousands of people visit every month for treatment. Many residents of Kurdish areas outside the Kurdistan Regional Government and Iraqi provinces also visit these hospitals and centers," he said.

"In the Kurdistan Region, we have a special law for the cancer patients' assistance fund, through which 70 billion dinars will be provided annually for cancer drugs and medical supplies," he said.