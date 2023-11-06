Health

PM Barzani opens cancer treatment center in Duhok

He emphasized that the cancer center was established with the goal of ensuring that the residents of Duhok no longer need to seek medical treatment abroad.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani Cancer treatment hospital Duhok Health

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday opened a Radiation Cancer Treatment Center in Duhok.

He underlined that 70 billion dinars are spent annually in the Kurdistan Region for the treatment of cancer patients. "I call on the Iraqi government to help us provide medicines and medical supplies," he said.

"Today, cancer is a big problem in the world, despite advances in health. Unfortunately every year millions of people die due to different factors,” he said.

He underlined that the purpose of opening the center is to "dear citizens in Duhok province do not need to take their patients abroad or to other cities in Kurdistan.

"There are several cancer hospitals and centers in the Kurdistan Region, which thousands of people visit every month for treatment. Many residents of Kurdish areas outside the Kurdistan Regional Government and Iraqi provinces also visit these hospitals and centers," he said.

"In the Kurdistan Region, we have a special law for the cancer patients' assistance fund, through which 70 billion dinars will be provided annually for cancer drugs and medical supplies," he said.

PM Barzani on Monday opened the cancer treatment centre in Duhok, Nov. 6, 2023 (Photo: KRG)
PM Barzani on Monday opened the cancer treatment centre in Duhok, Nov. 6, 2023 (Photo: KRG)
PM Barzani on Monday opened the cancer treatment centre in Duhok, Nov. 6, 2023 (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive