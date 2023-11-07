Politics

KDP, PUK agree to resolve disputes

author_image Kurdistan 24
Combined emblems of KDP (right) and PUK on display. (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan 24)
Iraq KDP PUK parliamentary election

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) met on Tuesday in the Erbil suburb of Pirmam to discuss several pressing issues in the region, according to a joint statement by the two parties.

In the meeting, the parties discussed the political climate in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, in addition to the region as a whole.

Both sides stressed the significance of coordination and cooperation, as well as the need to bring together all political forces and parties to protect the sovereignty of the Kurdistan Region.

The two sides further agreed to strengthen their common points and make compromises on disputes in order to promote the national interests of the Kurdish people.

Another topic of discussion was the support of the Kurdish government in providing financial entitlements and salaries to Kurdish civil servants within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

Both sides agreed to hold future meetings that would develop an appropriate method of distributing salaries.

Moreover, KDP Deputy President Nechirvan Barzani told journalists after the meeting that they “are hopeful the parliamentary election will be held on time.” 

Meanwhile, the KDP deputy president further told Kurdistan 24 that the meeting with their PUK counterparts was “positive.”

