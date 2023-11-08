Kurdish politician Aysel Tugluk again released due to health condition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Former Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Deputy Aysel Tugluk, a Kurdish politician in Türkiye, has been released from prison after her testimony was taken, reports the DHA news agency.

The release came as Tugluk's health condition and a diagnosis of dementia raised concerns about her ability to remain in custody.

Aysel Tugluk, who had been living with her brother in Istanbul, was apprehended by the police due to an arrest warrant issued by the Hakkari 2nd High Criminal Court on Nov. 2, 2023 over a speech she gave in 2012.

She was subsequently transported to the Istanbul Palace of Justice under police escort.

In a statement before the Istanbul 24th High Criminal Court, Tugluk expressed her difficulty in recalling the alleged incident and vehemently denied allegations of affiliating with the organization in question. She firmly maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings.

The legal team representing Aysel Tugluk requested a postponement of her detention from the Kocaeli Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, citing her health condition. They urged her release and ultimate acquittal.

Tugluk's diagnosis of dementia had previously prompted her release from the Kocaeli Kandıra Prison in 2022, following a report by a medical institute, which cited her inability to stay in prison due to severe health problems.

The Istanbul court heeded the medical concerns and chose to rescind her arrest warrant, ultimately allowing her to regain her freedom.

Tugluk was a senior HDP figure before she was detained in 2016 due to demonstrations and protests she incited. Later in March 2018, she was arrested on charges of leading a terror organization.