President Nechirvan Barzani discusses Erbil-Baghdad Relations with Iraqi PM Sudani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani Thursday received Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Sudani and discussed Erbil-Baghdad relations.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the political, security and economic situation in the country and Erbil-Baghdad relations.

"The meeting also discussed the upcoming parliamentary elections, the importance of supporting the efforts of the Iraqi High Election Commission to make the elections successful, to overcome the challenges and to maintain peace and stability," the media office of the Kurdistan Region Presidency said.

رئيس مجلس الوزراء @mohamedshia يلتقي رئيس إقليم كردستان العراق @IKRPresident ، وذلك خلال زيارته إلى محافظة أربيل التي وصلها مساء اليوم الخميس.



وشهد اللقاء البحث في عدد من القضايا والملفات المالية والسياسية على المستوى الوطني، والتأكيد على ضرورة تنسيق الجهود؛ من أجل إسناد…

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Sudani in a tweet stated that the meeting discussed of a number of financial and political issues and files at the national level, and stressed the need to coordinate efforts in order to support the government in implementing its governmental program and improving services in Iraq.

The Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia’ Sudani on Thursday visited the Kurdistan Region and was received at the Erbil airport by Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani and also later met with KDP President Masoud Barzani.