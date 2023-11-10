Politics

President Nechirvan Barzani discusses Erbil-Baghdad Relations with Iraqi PM Sudani

"Their discussion focused on the importance of Erbil-Baghdad relations, supporting the Federal Government, maintaining national security and preparing for Kurdistan’s elections."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
President Nechirvan Barzani (right) on Thursday met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Sudani, Nov. 9 , 2023 (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency).
President Nechirvan Barzani (right) on Thursday met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Sudani, Nov. 9 , 2023 (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency).
Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani Mohammed Shia’ Sudani Erbil-Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani Thursday received Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Sudani and discussed Erbil-Baghdad relations.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the political, security and economic situation in the country and Erbil-Baghdad relations.

"The meeting also discussed the upcoming parliamentary elections, the importance of supporting the efforts of the Iraqi High Election Commission to make the elections successful, to overcome the challenges and to maintain peace and stability," the media office of the Kurdistan Region Presidency said.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Sudani in a tweet stated that the meeting discussed of a number of financial and political issues and files at the national level, and stressed the need to coordinate efforts in order to support the government in implementing its governmental program and improving services in Iraq.

The Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia’ Sudani on Thursday visited the Kurdistan Region and was received at the Erbil airport by Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani and also later met with KDP President Masoud Barzani.

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive