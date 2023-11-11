Iraqi group target US base in Syria: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday that a US base in Rumaylan (Rmeilan) in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province was targeted by two drones by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq group.

The SOHR said that no casualties were reported.

The increase in attacks comes amidst the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, with the US seen as a target by Iran-backed groups because of its support for Israel.

The Washington Institute’s Militia Monitor has so far tracked 69 attacks on US bases in both Iraq and Syria since Oct. 18.

Since Oct. 19, the SOHR documented 28 attacks in bases across Syria.

Telegram channel Sabereen news, affiliated with Iran-backed groups, on Saturday also claimed that the Harir base in the Erbil province was attacked by drones, while the Kharab al-Jir base in the Yarubiyah in the eastern Qamishli countryside was attacked with rocket shells.

So far, these attacks have not been not confirmed by the US-led coalition.