PM Barzani, Kurdistan Islamic Movement leader stress unity among Kurdish parties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday received Erfan Ali Abdulaziz, the leader of the Kurdistan Islamic Movement.

The Prime Minister congratulated Mr. Abdulaziz on the success of his party’s recent congress and his re-election as the party’s leader.

At the meeting, the general situation in the Region was discussed and the importance of solidarity and unity among Kurdish parties was stressed.

The Kurdistan Islamic Movement is an Islamist group founded in 1987 by Shaykh Uthman Abd-Aziz and several other Sunni mullahs.

In the 1992 Kurdistan Region parliamentary election, the party received 5.1% of the vote, becoming the third-largest political entity in the autonomous region after the PUK and KDP.

Presently, the party does not have any seats in the Kurdistan Region’s Parliament or the Iraqi Council of Representatives.