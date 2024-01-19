Politics

Dutch Foreign Minister seeks clarification from Iran regarding the death of Dutch infant in Erbil

The Dutch Foreign Minister on Friday talked to her Iranian counterpart to ask clarification about the death of a Dutch infant in the Iranian attack on Erbil.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot (Photo: Martijn Beekman/Dutch Foreign Ministry)
Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot (Photo: Martijn Beekman/Dutch Foreign Ministry)
Kurdistan Netherlands Iran Zhina Iran attacks

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot on Friday talked with her Iranian counterpart to ask for clarification about the death of a Dutch infant in Iran's attacks in Erbil.

“I also had the Iranian Ambassador summoned," she said.

“The death of the young child, who is less than a year old, is truly heartbreaking; we sympathise intensely with the bereaved family and with the other victims of this attack. We are providing consular assistance to the family during this difficult time. I strongly condemn Iran's attacks in Erbil. “

On Monday, at least three ballistic missiles hit the private residence of a renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee in northern Erbil city during a family gathering, which killed him, including his 11-month daughter Zhina.

A total of four civilians were killed in the attack.

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive