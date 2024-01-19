Dutch Foreign Minister seeks clarification from Iran regarding the death of Dutch infant in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot on Friday talked with her Iranian counterpart to ask for clarification about the death of a Dutch infant in Iran's attacks in Erbil.

“I also had the Iranian Ambassador summoned," she said.

“The death of the young child, who is less than a year old, is truly heartbreaking; we sympathise intensely with the bereaved family and with the other victims of this attack. We are providing consular assistance to the family during this difficult time. I strongly condemn Iran's attacks in Erbil. “

On Monday, at least three ballistic missiles hit the private residence of a renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee in northern Erbil city during a family gathering, which killed him, including his 11-month daughter Zhina.

A total of four civilians were killed in the attack.