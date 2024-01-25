Turkish drone strike killed one Asayish member: RIC

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Syria-based Rojava Information Center (RIC) on Thursday said a Turkish drone strike yesterday killed one Asayish member, and injured three others in the Hasakah province.

Yesterday, a Turkish drone strike on a car killed 1 Asayish - Mahmoud Darwish - and wounded 3.



Excluding Turkey's January 12th-15th airstrike campaign (in which RIC recorded drone strikes on 54 locations) Turkey has now conducted 10 drone strikes on NES in 2024. pic.twitter.com/rUZVxfmOPe — Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) January 25, 2024

On Wednesday a Turkish drone targeted a car on the road between Qamishlo and Hasakah, but it was unclear if there were any casualties.

The Asayish in a statement on Wednesday said it’s member Mahmoud Derwish died in the strike. The Asayish, furthermore, added that Derwish played a role in several operations against ISIS cells in the region.

The RIC said that excluding Turkey's January 12th-15th airstrike campaign, which targeted 54 locations, it has now conducted 10 drone strikes on Northeast Syria in 2024.

According to the most recent data update from SOHR, Turkey has executed 60 drone strikes since the beginning of 2024, leading to 6 deaths and injuring another 60 persons.