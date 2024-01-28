Security

Armed attack in Istanbul’s Santa Maria church leaves one dead

One person was killed on Sunday in a Church in Istanbul.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Medical staff wait in an ambulance as Turkish police officers block a street near Santa Maria church after a attack, in Istanbul, on January 28, 2024 (Photo: OZAN KOSE / AFP)
Medical staff wait in an ambulance as Turkish police officers block a street near Santa Maria church after a attack, in Istanbul, on January 28, 2024 (Photo: OZAN KOSE / AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – During an armed attack at Istanbul's Santa Maria Church, an Italian Church, one person was killed.


The attack happened during Sunday mass.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya in a post on X said two gunmen attacked a person, who lost his life.

“A large-scale investigation into the issue and efforts to catch the attackers have been initiated.”

“We strongly condemn this vile attack,” he added.

In December, the Turkish police arrested 31 ISIS suspects, who were allegedly planning to attack churches, synagogues, Jewish temples, and the Iraqi embassy.

This is a developing story...

