Armed attack in Istanbul’s Santa Maria church leaves one dead
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – During an armed attack at Istanbul's Santa Maria Church, an Italian Church, one person was killed.
Bugün Saat 11.40 sıralarında— Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) January 28, 2024
Sarıyer Büyükdere Mahallesinde bulunan Santa Maria Kilisesindeki ayin sırasında,
ayine katılanlar içinde bulunan C.T.
maskeli 2 kişi tarafından silahlı saldırıya uğramış
ve maalesef hayatını kaybetmiştir.
Konuyla ilgi geniş çaplı soruşturma ve…
The attack happened during Sunday mass.
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya in a post on X said two gunmen attacked a person, who lost his life.
“A large-scale investigation into the issue and efforts to catch the attackers have been initiated.”
“We strongly condemn this vile attack,” he added.
In December, the Turkish police arrested 31 ISIS suspects, who were allegedly planning to attack churches, synagogues, Jewish temples, and the Iraqi embassy.
This is a developing story...