Iran executes four Kurdish political prisoners: Hengaw

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran on Monday executed four Kurdish political prisoners on accusations of espionage for Israel, the Iranian-Kurdish human rights organization Hengaw said.

The executed Kurds have been identified as Mohsen Mazloum, Mohammad Faramarzi, Vafa Azarbar, and Pejman Fatehi.

“After 18 months of detention, these four political prisoners had their initial and last meeting with their families at Evin prison on Sunday, January 28, 2024. Subsequently, they were transferred from Tehran's Evin prison to Karaj's Ghezel Hesar prison for the execution of the death sentence, amidst stringent security measures,” Hengaw said.

Moreover, Hengaw said that even by the standards of Iran, the minimum requirements for a fair trial were not met in their case.

“The proceedings of the case were shrouded in complete secrecy, as the death sentences were both issued and confirmed by the Supreme Court.”

The four Kurds were members of the Komala Party of Iranian-Kurdistan, an opposition party. They were accused by Iranian government media of being "armed while attempting to explode Isfahan's industrial facilities."

The Komala Party in an official statement dismissed the claims by the state media as baseless, and “part of a fabricated scenario aimed at suppressing more people and protesters.”

Moreover, Hengaw said the four political prisoners faced severe torture, leading to them to forcefully confess, which were broadcasted by Iranian state media.

“We are devastated to announce that Pejman, Hajir, Mohsen and Wafa were executed this morning,” the Komala Party said in a post on X on Monday.

“The Islamic Republic is exploiting the chaos it has unleashed in the region by accelerating the killing of political competitors,” the party earlier posted on X.