ISIS ambush kills one SDF fighter in Deir ez-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) on Monday reported that an ISIS cell killed a member of the Syrian Democratic forces in Al-Hawayj town in Deir ez-Zor.

During the attack one SDF member was killed, while others were injured.

The SOHR has documented 18 attacks carried out by ISIS in 2024, including armed attacks and explosions, in northeast Syria, in which nine persons were killed.

Despite ISIS losing all its territory in 2019, northeastern Syria continues to experience significant ISIS insurgent activity, especially in Deir ez-Zor.

According to SOHR data, at least 120 people have been killed by ISIS attacks since early 2023.

This includes 89 members of the SDF, Internal Security Forces (Asayish, not to be confused with Kurdistan Region Asayish) and other military formations operating in areas under the control of the SDF.

Despite the SDF and US-led Coalition's announcement of ISIS's territorial defeat in Syria back in March 2019, ISIS cells continue to carry out attacks in regions that were previously liberated by the Kurdish-led forces, with Deir ez-Zor being a particularly active area for the terror group.

Moreover, Damascus-backed insurgents calling themselves the ‘tribal army’ have also attacked SDF fighters in the last four months, since the SDF dismissed and arrested the Deir ez-Zor Military Council head Abu Khawla.