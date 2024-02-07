Security

Drone strike kills two Kataib Hezbollah leaders in Baghdad: security source

Two Kataib Hezbollah leaders were reportedly killed on Wednesday in a suspected U.S. drone strike.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Two Kataib Hezbollah leaders were reportedly killed in a drone strike (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
Iraq Baghdad PMF drone attacks CENTCOM Iran Kaitab Hezbollah

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Abu Baqir al-Saadi and Haj Arkan Aliawi, leaders of Kataib Hezbollah, were killed in the drone strike in Baghdad, preliminary reports indicate, a security source confirmed to Kurdistan24.

Kataib Hezbollah also confirmed reports that two of its military leaders were killed in the drone strikes.

Kataib Hezbollah members Abu Baqir al-Saadi and Haj Arkan Aliawi were reportedly killed in the drone strike (Photo: social media)
 The alleged identification cards of the killed Kaitab Hezbollah leaders (Photo: social media)

The drone airstrike targeted a vehicle in Mashtal neighborhood, eastern Baghdad.

Security forces arrived at the scene and are investigating the incident.

The vehicle was reportedly targeted by a MQ-9 Reaper drone, the same type that was used to kill Qasim Soleimani, long-time head of the Quds Force, the paramilitary arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of the Iranian-backed Shiite militia, Kata’ib Hezbollah.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) later confirmed they killed "a Kata’ib Hezbollah commander responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on U.S. forces in the region."

Earlier Al Jazeera reported that an U.S. official said that the United States targeted a "high-value individual target" in Baghdad.

Security forces reportedly closed all roads to the Green Zone amidsts calls for protests by Iranian-backed militia groups.

Earlier on Feb. 3, the U.S. military struck more than 85 targets in both Iraq and Syria, killing at least 13 members of Iran-backed armed groups in Syria, and 16 in Iraq.

The strikes were a retaliation for the death of three U.S. Army Reserve soldiers at a remote US base in Jordan on Jan. 28 by a drone attack carried out by an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia group. 

Updated: 12:40 AM Erbil time.

