Emirati charity provides aid to refugees in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Mohamed Khamis al-Hakam, the Administrative Coordinator of Projects at Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (Zayed CHF), stated during a press conference on Friday that they had arrived in the Kurdistan Region under United Arab Emirates (UAE) officials' guidance, offering humanitarian assistance to Syrian refugees.

Zayed CHF also said that the UAE believes it is crucial to provide winter aid to refugees, adding aid distribution will cover various regions within the Kurdistan Region.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) charity is set to implement “multiple service projects” in the Region, he said.

Ismail Abdulaziz, a member of the Executive Board of the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF), expressed gratitude to the UAE government for its ongoing support to the Kurdistan Region, particularly in assisting refugees.

The BCF official added that the UAE offers annual aid of tens of millions of dollars to both refugees and Kurdistan Region residents.

Abdulaziz underscored that a senior delegation from the UAE has visited Erbil and intends to visit the Hassan Sham Camp that houses Syrian refugees.

“They are also scheduled to carry out several projects, which include the construction of several [water] wells in Erbil and the implementation of various health projects.”

Earlier on June 13, 2023, the Consul-General of the UAE to Erbil, Ahmed al-Dhaheri, announced in a press conference that the UAE had distributed financial assistance to more than 5,000 displaced families in the Kurdistan Region.

