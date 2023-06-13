UAE distributes financial assistance to 5,000+ displaced families in Erbil with help of PM Barzani: UAE Consul-General

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Consul-General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Erbil, Ahmed al-Dhaheri, announced on Tuesday in a press conference that the UAE has distributed financial assistance to more than 5,000 displaced families in the Kurdistan Region.

“We will continue to help those in need, including refugees in the Kurdistan Region,” al-Dhaheri stated.

He said that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has continuously helped them distribute and deliver aid to those in need.

He also revealed that their cooperation with the Barzani Charity Foundation, led by PM Barzani, has continued for 12 years.

“Today, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation distributed financial assistance to 5,444 refugees in the Kurdistan Region,” the Consul-General stated.

“The UAE and the Kurdistan Region have excellent relations at the level of leadership and people. Kurdistan Region Prime Minister is trying to develop relations with all countries in the world, including the UAE, due to its economic and political base,” he reiterated.

In recent years, the Kurdistan Region has significantly developed its relations with the UAE. PM Barzani visited the country in mid-February and met with the president, vice president, and the emirs of Ajman, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah on the sidelines of the 2023 World Government Summit.

The UAE was one of the first Gulf countries to accept pomegranate exports from the KRG. This was part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the agricultural sector and market Kurdish produce globally.