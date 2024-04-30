KRG Minister optimistic about restoration of quota seats, calls for cross-party support

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amidst mounting concerns over the status of quota seats in the Kurdistan Region's parliament, Minister of State for Minority Affairs Aydin Maruf exudes optimism regarding their reinstatement.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Minister Maruf urged political factions to rally behind the cause of minority communities, signaling a potential breakthrough in the wake of President Nechirvan Barzani's recent diplomatic overtures in Baghdad.

Citing widespread backing from key political entities during discussions in the Iraqi capital, Minister Maruf underscored the momentum building in favor of restoring minority representation in the parliament.

Expressing unequivocal condemnation of the Federal Court's decision to nullify quota seats, he deemed it a blatant affront to the principles of constitutional governance and societal cohesion.

"The erasure of minority voices from parliamentary discourse runs counter to the ethos of coexistence ingrained in our cultural fabric," asserted Minister Maruf, stressing the indispensable role of community representation in shaping inclusive governance frameworks.

Emphasizing the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) steadfast commitment to upholding minority rights, Minister Maruf lauded President Barzani's unwavering support for inclusive electoral processes.

Reflecting on the KDP's principled stance, he urged all political factions to emulate its resolute defense of minority interests.

The KDP's resolute position, articulated in a recent statement, reaffirms its steadfast opposition to the Federal Court's directives, deeming them antithetical to the Kurdistan Region's constitutional prerogatives.

With the Kurdistan parliamentary elections embroiled in legal and procedural disputes, the KDP's principled stance resonates with a broad spectrum of minority communities grappling with the specter of disenfranchisement.

In response to these developments, dissenting voices from Christian and Turkmen communities have mobilized in solidarity, boycotting parliamentary proceedings in a poignant display of collective resistance.

Their principled stance underscores the gravity of the current impasse and the imperative for swift redressal of minority grievances.