ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday visited Qaysari Bazaar, which was engulfed in flames on Sunday evening.

For their efforts in controlling the fires and protecting the property of shop owners, the Prime Minister Barzani expressed his gratitude to the members of the civil defense teams, the security forces, as well as the municipal and health teams.

