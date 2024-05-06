PM Barzani visited Qaysari Bazaar

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, visited Qaysari Bazaar on Monday, which was engulfed in flames on Sunday.

Erbil governor Omed Khoshnaw told Kurdistan24 reporter that Prime Minister Barzani has asked for a thorough investigation into the incident as soon as possible to find out the cause of the fire.

The governor also revealed that a committee has been formed by the Prime Minister to assess the damage caused by the fire last night and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will do everything possible to assist the affected shops.

To prevent the repetition of such incidents, the Premier has ordered the relevant parties to establish firefighting units in all public places and to follow up on the implementation of measures and guidelines.

He also called on shop owners and citizens to take steps to protect their properties and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

For their efforts in controlling the fires and protecting the property of shop owners, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the members of the civil defense teams, the security forces, as well as the municipal and health teams.

Meanwhile, the shop owners, while warmly welcoming the Prime Minister, thanked him for his visit.

A fire broke out in a part of Qaysari Bazaar on Sunday, destroying 228 shops and seven warehouses. The fire also injured 123 individuals.

Read More: Investigation ongoing into Qaysari Bazaar fire; 132 people injured