KRG President signs decree to elevate Khurmal to district status in Halabja Governorate

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Today, on Thursday, May 9, 2024, President Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdistan Region officially endorsed a regional decree to designate Khurmal as a district within Halabja Governorate, maintaining its existing administrative boundaries.

A statement released by the Kurdistan Region Presidency cited President Nechirvan Barzani's decision as being in accordance with the amended Kurdistan Region Presidency Law No. (1) of 2005, and in response to a formal request submitted by the Kurdistan Region Council of Ministers.

Effective immediately, the decree mandates the commencement of all administrative procedures pertinent to the establishment of Khurmal as a district.

Highlighting the transformative impact of this decision, the statement underscored the anticipated enhancements in service provision and administrative efficiency, aimed at fostering improved living standards and citizen welfare.

The initiative to elevate Khurmal to district status dates back to July 30, 2023, when the Ministry of the Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government announced its response to the appeals of Khurmal township residents, who advocated for the township's upgrade to district status.

Under the directive of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the Ministry of Interior, in coordination with Halabja Governorate, initiated the requisite administrative procedures to facilitate the creation of the Khurmal District.

Embracing a rich cultural heritage and historical significance, Khurmal stands adorned with ancient monuments and archaeological treasures spanning diverse epochs.

From fortified towers and castles to remnants of ancient irrigation systems, Khurmal bears testament to the region's storied past.

Nestled amidst picturesque landscapes, the Khurmal district serves as a bastion of Kurdish heritage, boasting numerous landmarks commemorating the legacy of Kurdish Emirates.

Noteworthy among these are the ruins of Ardalani prince Ahmed Khan's palace nestled within the caverns of Wadi Zalm, alongside the historic mosque commissioned by Babani prince Salim Pasha at the heart of Khurmal.

As Khurmal embarks on its journey as a designated district, the initiative heralds a new chapter of progress and development, symbolizing the enduring commitment of the Kurdistan Region to preserving its cultural heritage and advancing socio-economic prosperity for its citizens.