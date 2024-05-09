Dortmund to face Real Madrid in highly anticipated Champions League Final

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Football enthusiasts worldwide are on the edge of their seats as the showdown between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid in the 2023-2024 Champions League final approaches.

The final clash is scheduled for Saturday, at 10:00 PM, at Wembley Stadium.

Road to the Final

Both clubs embarked on challenging journeys to secure their spots in the prestigious final.

Real Madrid faced formidable adversaries, notably Manchester City in the quarter-finals and Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund displayed their prowess by triumphing over Paris Saint-Germain in the Golden Square and besting Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Historical Significance

Real Madrid boasts an illustrious history in the Champions League, having reached the final a remarkable 17 times and clinching victory on 14 occasions.

In contrast, Borussia Dortmund, though less frequent finalists, have claimed the title once in their two final appearances.

Real Madrid's Triumph Over Bayern Munich

In a thrilling semi-final encounter, Real Madrid secured a breathtaking victory against Bayern Munich.

Despite Bayern's initial advantage, Real staged a remarkable comeback, with Joselu's late goals securing a 4-3 aggregate victory.

However, controversy marred the match, with a contentious offside decision sparking heated debate.

Bellingham's Triumph, Kane, and Dier's Heartbreak

For England's Jude Bellingham, the final represents a culmination of a remarkable debut season at Real Madrid, following his move from Borussia Dortmund.

While Bellingham celebrates his success, fellow Englishmen Harry Kane and Eric Dier face disappointment, as their hopes of securing a major title are dashed.

Dortmund's Victory Over Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund exhibited remarkable composure in their semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Mats Hummels' second-half goal propelled Dortmund to a 1-0 victory, securing their place in the final.

Despite PSG's efforts, including hitting the woodwork four times, Dortmund's resilience proved decisive.

Terzic's Pride

Coach Edin Terzic lauded Dortmund's performance, emphasizing their deserving place in the final.

Dortmund's defensive solidity and clinical finishing ultimately sealed their path to Wembley.

With anticipation reaching a fever pitch, football fans worldwide eagerly await the showdown between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, poised to witness a spectacle of skill, determination, and history in the making.