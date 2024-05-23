Nawroz and Halabja chemical bombardment dates become two official national holidays in Iraqi country

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurd people celebrate the new year on the March 21, Nawroz is the name of the first day of the Kurdish year. Before toppling Baath regime, was not recognized as a formal holiday, now the Iraqi parliament announced, formally, Nawroz the March 21, is the official holiday all over the country.

“After 21 years of removing Baath from the power in Iraq, Nawroz March 21, becomes an official national holiday, previously it was only known as a Tree Day” The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Shakhawan Abdulla stated.

“Thankfully, today, Nawroz, the first day of the Kurdish year is set as the official national holiday all over the Iraqi country” Mr. Abdulla continued.

Also, March 16, announced as the official national holiday in the entire republic state. This date is the anniversary of the chemical attack on Halabja town, the genocide happened on March 16, 1988.

The Iraqi Parliament revealed, March 16, Halabja and Anfal are 2 war crimes against the Kurdish nation by the defunct Baath regime.

In this Parliament’s session, several more decisions have been issued regarding the election and the parliament election in Kurdistan Region, as well as many of the remainders of the Batth regime’s decisions will be abolished, especially, the illegitimate occupied agricultural lands in the next parliament’s session.

