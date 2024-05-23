University professor Ali al-Hail advocates for Kurdish statehood

Politics

University professor and political analyst Ali Al-Hail. (Photo: Archive)
University professor and political analyst Ali Al-Hail. (Photo: Archive)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – University professor and political analyst Ali al-Hail emphasized that the unresolved Kurdish and Palestinian issues contribute to instability in the Middle East, advocating for Kurdish statehood based on their historical struggle and rights.

Al-Hail told Kurdistan 24, “The Kurds and Arabs have historical relations, and the Kurds have the right to have their own state.”

He asserted that “the failure to resolve the Kurdish and Palestinian issues in the Middle East creates an imbalance in the Arab world.”

Highlighting the Kurdistan Region's potential, al-Hail said, "The Kurdistan Region has a strong foundation for building a state," adding that "its institutions are strong state institutions."

He further stated, "Kirkuk is the right of the Kurdistan Region, and it must be subject to the administration of the region," underscoring that “what is more correct is for the Kurds to have a state, and for the Kurdistan Region to be transformed into the Republic of Kurdistan.”

