Nobel Edebiyat Ödülü Fransız kadın yazara verildi

2022 Nobel Edebiyat Ödülü'nü Fransız yazar Annie Ernaux kazandı.
İsveç Kraliyet Bilimler Akademisi tarafından 2022 Nobel Edebiyat Ödülü, "kişisel hafızanın köklerini, mesafelerini ve kolektif kısıtlamalarını keşfetmedeki cesaretinden dolayı" Fransız yazar Annie Ernaux'a verildi.

