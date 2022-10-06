Nobel Edebiyat Ödülü Fransız kadın yazara verildi

HABER MERKEZİ

İsveç Kraliyet Bilimler Akademisi tarafından 2022 Nobel Edebiyat Ödülü, "kişisel hafızanın köklerini, mesafelerini ve kolektif kısıtlamalarını keşfetmedeki cesaretinden dolayı" Fransız yazar Annie Ernaux'a verildi.

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2022 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the French author Annie Ernaux “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.” pic.twitter.com/D9yAvki1LL