Man shoots wife dead outside Erbil court after divorce session

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A man shot his wife dead outside a court in the Kurdistan Region capital on Sunday where they were processing a divorce, local authorities said.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the Erbil Court of Law after the couple’s fourth divorce session. The man shot his wife six times, police said. Neither of their identities has been released.

Abdul Khaliq Talaat, Head of the Erbil Police Department, said the suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder. A further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“An initial investigation with the husband after his arrest indicates that the root of the problem dates back to 2018 when the woman was arrested and sentenced to prison until April 2019 over a social conflict,” Talaat told Kurdistan 24.

“Following her release, both sides filed for divorce. Today was supposed to be their fourth session [at the court],” he added.