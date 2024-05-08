There are more than 30,000 contracted employees in Kurdistan Region, says spox

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Peshawa Hawramani, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), announced in a presser on Wednesday that there are currently more than 30,000 contracted employees in the Kurdistan Region, with some of them having served for 15 years.

The spokesperson stated that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani intends to grant contract employees the opportunity to attain permanent status. To achieve this, a team was formed within a 15-day timeframe to categorize contract employees and engage in negotiations with the Iraqi government.

"The Prime Minister has requested that the supervisors of the MyAccount project collaborate with the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) and assist them in initiating the process of banking salaries," stated Hawramani.

He also emphasized that there is absolutely no excuse for causing salary issues for the Kurdistan Region.

The Ministry of Finance and Economy announced on Wednesday, that the TBI declared its participation in the MyAccount project.

