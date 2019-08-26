Kurdish boy, 4, dies of a stroke weeks after death of his Peshmerga father

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Bryar, a 4-year-old Kurdish boy from Kifri town, died from a brain stroke on Sunday weeks after his father, a Peshmerga fighter, was killed in an Islamic State attack.

Bryar’s father, Jalal Masoyi, died during an attack on Kulajo on July 31.

“Bryar had a very close relationship with his father,” a family member told Kurdistan 24. “He kept saying that he misses his father, and was asking why he was not coming home.”