US-led coalition investigates latest rocket attack on western Iraqi military base

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-led Coalition to Defeat ISIS announced on Monday that it was carrying out an investigation into the latest rocket attack, which took place earlier that day, targeting Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq's Anbar province.

"At 1335 local time, Ain Al-Asad Air Base (AAAB) was attacked by one rocket round. No injuries reported. Damage is being assessed," wrote Coalition Spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto in a tweet.

Initial report: At 1335 local time, Ain Al-Asad Air Base (AAAB) was attacked by one rocket round. No injuries reported. Damage is being assessed. The attack is under investigation, for more information see @SecMedCell or @IraqiSpoxMOD — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) May 24, 2021

He added that the attack is "under investigation," pointing out, "Each attack against the GoI, KRG, and Coalition undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi national sovereignty."

For its part, the Iraqi military press office known as the Security Media Cell also released a statement explaining that the attack caused no casualties or significant damage.

In early May, several rocket attacks targeted Ain al-Asad airbases, a facility that hosts US contractors and international forces in western Iraq.

There have been conflicting reports about the exact nature of at least one of the attacks.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the latest attack on Ain al-Asad.

The frequency of similar incidents has increased since the US assassination of celebrated Iranian commander Qasim Soleimani, along with the head of a prominent Iranian-backed armed group of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an umbrella organization of militias for which most international observers blame such attacks.

On April 8, the Security Media Cell announced that it had thwarted an attack using 24 rockets against the airbase.