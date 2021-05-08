Iraq: New 'suicide drone' attack targets Ain Al-Asad airbase

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ain al-Asad base in the west of Iraq was again targeted by militants early Saturday morning, with conflicting reports about the nature of the attack.

A source told Kurdistan 24 that authorities had received “reports” the base, which houses personnel from the coalition against ISIS, was attacked by “two drones” loaded with explosives.

The source, who requested anonymity, added that the base’s anti-aircraft defense system shot down one of the drones while the other targeted the area where American forces are stationed, in addition to the Iraqi army.

Col. Wayne Marotto, a spokesperson for the US-led coalition, said on Twitter that initial reports indicated the base was “attacked by an unmanned aerial surveillance system” around 2:20 a.m. local time.

“No injuries reported. A hangar was damaged,” Marotto said.

The attack is the second using so-called suicide drones, after a similar unmanned system loaded with explosives was used to target the international coalition base at Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region in mid-April.

Iraqi authorities closed the airspace over Anbar province after the attack, for which no party immediately claimed responsibility. There was no news of casualties, and the Iraqi government has so far refused comment.

Last week, at least two rockets fell on the Ain al-Asad base, after a similar one targeted Balad Air Base, north of Baghdad, without recording any losses or damage.

The United States accuses Iranian-backed militias of launching regular rocket attacks on its forces in Iraq.

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly