Baghdad tightens security measures around polling stations in preparation for October elections

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Baghdad’s Operations Command on Saturday decided to tighten security measures to protect polling stations and logistical support warehouses for the Electoral Commission ahead of the upcoming election.

It comes after the Electoral Commission announced that it had completed all preparations for holding the legislative elections as scheduled on Oct. 10.

Baghdad Operations Commander Lieutenant-General Ahmed Salim, who is a member of the security committee for the election, chaired a meeting at the command headquarters in Baghdad.

During the conference, Salim stressed the "tightening of security measures to protect electoral centers and logistical support stores for the Electoral Commission” to ensure the elections are held “in a safe and stable atmosphere."

Commanders from the headquarters in Karkh and Rusafa as well as the head of the Baghdad police force inspected the security of voter registration centers as well as the logistical support stores for the electoral commission.